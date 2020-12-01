Chillicothe City Council accepts bids for health, dental and vision insurance, set salaries for city officials

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council accepted a bid for health, dental, and vision insurance last the evening of November 30th.

City Administrator Darin Chappell reports the insurance was renewed for city employees with a five percent rate increase, however, the deductible was changed, so the city will save $40,000 year.

The council set the salaries of the Mayor, Chillicothe City Clerk, and Chillicothe City Auditor for the 2021-2023 term of office. Each will receive a three percent per year increase.

Another ordinance passed established an employee incentive award for 2020. City employees in good standing as of December 15th will receive a $50 gift card. Chappell said this was done because morale events could not be held this year due to COVID-19.

The Friends of the Park are moving forward with Simpson Park playground equipment. Engineers will put out bid specifications to get the equipment put into place.

The city council recognized 911 dispatchers Dana Thomas and Cindy Hanavan for their commitment to their duties and performing their duties well during what Chappell calls “a crisis situation” a few weeks ago.

