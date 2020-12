Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and BTC Bank will provide an opportunity for children to visit Santa.

Vehicles can go through the drive-through at the BTC Bank in Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon, December 5th from 3 to 5 o’clock.

Children can bring their Santa letters, talk to Santa, and receive a special treat.

