Elderly man killed in crash at intersection in Gallatin city limits

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

An elderly man was killed Saturday evening in Gallatin when the sports utility vehicle he was driving traveled through the highway 13 and 6 intersections.

Eighty-nine-year-old Guy Stanley of Higginsville was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His body was transported to Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

The sports utility vehicle was northbound on Highway 13 when it went through the T-intersection with Highway 6. The vehicle ran off the roadway, collided with trees, traveled down a steep embankment, and came to rest on its front of the vehicle facing northwest.

Guy Stanley is the second traffic fatality this year in Daviess County investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and the Gallatin Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related