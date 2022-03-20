Audio: Friends of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library announce banquet and book sale

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Friends of the Library will hold a banquet at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton. The event will be on April 1st at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Friends of the Library Secretary Barb Spencer says a new exhibit at the Grundy County Museum in Trenton will be discussed at the banquet. The exhibit will honor notable Grundy County residents.

Friends of the Library Treasurer Cathie Smith:

Spencer notes Friends of the Library members get the first chance at selecting books at the book sale on April 4th through 9th. There are also other activities throughout the year.

The cost for the April 1st banquet is $30 for non-Friends of the Library members and $45 for the dinner and membership. Only a Friends of the Library single membership costs $20.

Reservations for the banquet can be made at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library or by contacting Smith.

The Friends of the Library will hold a book sale at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton. Books, magazines, games, puzzles, CDs, and movie tapes are to be available at the sale in the Hoover Theater from April 4th through 9th.

Friends of the Library Secretary Barb Spencer says Friends of the Library members will get to make the first selections that Monday. The sale will open to the general public each day from noon until the library closes.

Spencer notes there will be two specials.

Friends of the Library Treasurer Cathie Smith says books will be added throughout the sale, and someone might want to attend each day.

Spencer says several two-hour slots are open where individuals can volunteer to watch the book sale from April 4th through 9th. Contact Spencer to volunteer at 660-359-7597.

