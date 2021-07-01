Eighth-annual Missouri Farm Bureau tractor cruise registration now open

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is holding its eighth annual Keep Missouri Farming Tractor Cruise on July 17, 2021. Tractors will travel through Atchison County on a 38-mile loop. The event will begin and end at Liles Enterprises, 31792 State Highway W, Fairfax, MO 64446.

“The Foundation Tractor Cruise is one of the best events of the year,” said Jason Kurtz, MOFB Board of Directors District 1. “With everything that has gone on in the past year, we all need a day to get out, enjoy the sunshine, and see our friends and neighbors. Like last year, we have opened the cruise to any age tractor. Anyone with a tractor can join the cruise and help to support agriculture and leadership opportunities.”

The tractor cruise will begin at 10 a.m. Entry fees are $35 for open-station tractors and $50 for air-conditioned cab tractors and include a Missouri Farm Bureau gift, an event photo, lunch, and snacks. The cruise will again include a poker run for participants. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

Tractors do not have to be historic to participate. All tractors are welcome, with one exception; due to Missouri Highway Patrol regulations, tractors with duals are not permitted.

Spectators can view the tractors up close at the lunch stop at the Tarkio Community Center at noon. A pork lunch will be available to non-participants for $8 per adult and $4 per child.

The Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture was established in 1996 to provide a dedicated funding source for agricultural education and leadership development programs.

Registration information, sponsorship information, and official rules are available on the Missouri Farm Bureau website.

