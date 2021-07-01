Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves budget and bills; reviews gym renovation proposals

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 budget at a special meeting on June 30, 2021.

Revenues are budgeted for $3,821,585.06, and expenses are projected at $4,008,171.51. There is a projected deficit of $186,586.45. The deficit will be offset by carryover from the previous year’s budget.

The board approved the remaining bills for the 2020-2021 year and a transfer of funds.

Proposals were reviewed for renovations to the old gym, and COVID-19 planning was discussed; however, no action was taken on those two items.

There was an update on the status of ongoing capital projects.

