The General John J. Pershing boyhood home state historic site in Laclede is the location of an Easter egg hunt Saturday afternoon, March 31.

Registration is at 1 o’clock with the hunt starting at 1:30. Participants are to take their own baskets. Prizes are to be awarded immediately after the Easter egg hunt.

The event is sponsored by the Laclede Sportsman’s Club and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks.

