Malta Bend teen transported by life-flight after crash on Highway 20

The Highway Patrol reports a teen from Malta Bend sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County Sunday night.

Seventeen-year-old Moradiance Wheeler traveled south on Missouri 20 when her vehicle ran off the road about a four-tenths of a mile west of Gem Avenue. The vehicle then reportedly went airborne and struck an embankment, which totaled the vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services transported Wheeler to Staff for Life Helicopter Service of Columbia. She was then transported to University Hospital of Columbia.

The Highway Patrol reports Wheeler did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

