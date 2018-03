A percussion ensemble from Princeton High School earned a top rating of one during district solo and small ensemble evaluations Saturday.

The ensemble was comprised of Calvin Berwanger, Clayton Sweeten, Parker Howsden, Cody Kelly, Preston Thomas, and Austin Kelly. Those students advance to the state music contests in Columbia April 26th.

Princeton students receiving a two rating were vocal soloist sierra bruse, alto saxophone soloist Jerod McLain, and a clarinet quartet.

