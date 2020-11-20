Drought conditions remain unchanged in Northern Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Even for those areas that received a bit of rain last week, the latest information shows drought conditions in northern Missouri are unchanged from the previous week.

The drought monitor index map was released Thursday and based on conditions as of Tuesday. All or parts of 11 northern Missouri counties continue with moderate (D-1) drought. In reviewing the map, those counties are all of Atchison, Holt, and Andrew plus parts of nearby Nodaway, Gentry, and DeKalb. They are in northwest Missouri.

In the northeast part of the state, moderate drought shows in portions of Macon, Adair, and Knox counties plus “slivers” of nearby Scotland and Shelby counties.

The rest of northern Missouri is listed why the term “abnormally dry.”

This weeks’ report calculates 48 percent of the state with some degree of drought while the year to date precipitation in Trenton is running 2-2/3 inches below normal, as of this morning. Trenton has received just sixty-nine hundredths (.69) this month.

