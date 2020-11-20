Carroll County Memorial Hospital joins nationwide observance of National Rural Health Day

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital is proud to recognize the innovation, quality of care, and dedication of health professionals and volunteers in our community during National Rural Health Day 2020.

National Rural Health Day was founded as a way to showcase rural America; increase awareness of rural health-related challenges; and promote the efforts of National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH), State Offices of Rural Health, and others in addressing those challenges.

National Rural Health Day falls on the third Thursday in November each year and recognizes the efforts of those serving the health needs of people across the nation.

An estimated 57 million people – nearly one in five Americans – live in rural and frontier communities throughout the United States.

“These small towns, farming communities, and frontier areas are wonderful places to live and work; they are places where neighbors know each other and work together,” said Teryl Eisinger, Chief Executive Officer of NOSORH. “The hospitals and providers serving these rural communities not only provide quality patient care, but they also help keep good jobs in rural America.”

These communities also face unique healthcare needs.

“Today more than ever, rural communities must tackle accessibility issues, a lack of healthcare providers, the needs of an aging population suffering from a greater number of chronic conditions, and larger percentages of un- and underinsured citizens,” Eisinger said. “Meanwhile, rural hospitals are threatened with declining reimbursement rates and disproportionate funding levels that makes it challenging to serve their residents.”

CCMH started out as a vision to provide the community with necessary rural healthcare and saw its first patient nearly 60 years ago.

“CCMH has been dedicated to the health and well-being of all we serve,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH CEO. “We are honored to be approaching a milestone anniversary in 2021.”

On March 12, 1957, 51 Carroll County residents met at Ruth’s restaurant with one primary goal in common. The goal was to establish a unified health care facility. On that date, Carroll County Memorial Hospital Association, a not for profit, non-tax supported corporation, was formed. On March 28, 1961, CCMH opened its doors and its first patient was admitted into the new facility on June 16.

