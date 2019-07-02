Dr. Maureen Weber joins staff at Wright Memorial Hospital

Wright Memorial Hospital welcomed hospitalist, Maureen Weber, MD, to the medical team.

Hospitalists are physicians and advanced practice providers who specialize in hospital-based care. They coordinate all aspects of care for patients who are in the hospital. The hospitalist, along with the patient’s primary care provider and other specialists involved with treatment, works as a team to ensure the patient receives the right care in a timely manner. Dr. Weber will be joining the hospitalist staff in August. She joins Dr. Rob Chopra, who joined the hospital team July 1, as the second physician within the program.

Prior to joining Wright Memorial, Dr. Weber earned her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, KS. She was a Chief Resident in the Research Family Medicine Residency Program in Kansas City, Mo. Dr. Weber is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American College of Physicians.

“We’re excited to have Dr. Weber join Dr. Chopra as leaders within our hospitalist program,” Steve Schieber, Wright Memorial Hospital CEO, said. “Having two outstanding doctors working alongside our excellent team of advanced practice providers and our entire clinical staff in the inpatient unit will help ensure our patients continue to receive high quality, expert care in a timely manner.”

In her free time, Dr. Weber enjoys traveling, sporting events, concerts, and trivia.