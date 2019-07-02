Laredo Board of Education approves budget

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved the 2019-2020 budget.

Secretary Robin Griswold reports projected revenues are $971,486 and anticipated expenditures are $966.758.72, which leaves a projected surplus of $4,727.28. Amendments were approved to the 2018-2019 budget to match actual revenues and expenditures.

The board accepted Hillside Construction to complete building repairs for the basement and the audit date for Laredo has been changed to August 15th.

No announcements were made from an executive session.