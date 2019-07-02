Authorities report the arrest of two Trenton residents on stalking, property damage and child abuse

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on Monday of one Trenton resident on various charges, including stalking and property damage, and another on a child abuse-related charge.

Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Andrew Brandon has been charged with the felonies of first degree stalking—first offense and first-degree property damage as well as the misdemeanors of fourth-degree domestic assault—first of second offense and driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Brandon of purposely disturbing a family or household member by forcibly demanding the person to leave with him and threatening to kill the person, which caused the person to fear for her safety.

Brandon damaged a 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager windshield, rear driver’s side window, rearview mirror, hood, door, and panel possessed by the family or household member by using a baseball bat and causing damages exceeding $750 and caused physical contact with the person by grabbing her wrist and attempting to force her into his vehicle.

Brandon is also accused of operating a motor vehicle on 10th Street during a time when his operator’s license was suspended. Court information calls him a prior and persistent offender and is punishable by a sentence to an extended term of imprisonment in that he has been convicted of felony delivery of a controlled substance in Grundy County in January 2018 and of felony nonsupport in Christian County in March 2018.

Brandon was also convicted of driving while suspended or revoked in the Associate Division of Sullivan County Circuit Court in September 2018.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jennifer Davis faces a felony charge of abuse or neglect of a child—no sexual contact. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Davis of causing a three-month-old child to suffer physical injury as a result of abuse by failing to provide care for scabies, which resulted in hospitalization.

Davis and Brandon are both scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court July 9th.