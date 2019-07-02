Cowgill resident injured when big rig overturns

The Highway Patrol reports a Cowgill man sustained minor injuries when the Peterbilt truck he drove overturned into a barbed wire fence six miles east of Cameron Tuesday morning.

A private vehicle transported 32-year-old Christopher Ray to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The truck reportedly attempted to turn south on to Crow Road from Route HH before it traveled off the west side of Crow Road and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side on Crow Road facing south and received moderate damage.

Ray wore a seat belt and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.