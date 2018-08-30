Downtown Wine Walk and Concert set for October in Chillicothe

Main Street Chillicothe will hold the Downtown Wine Walk and Concert in October.

Participants will be able to visit Downtown Chillicothe merchants to sample Missouri wines October 5th from 4 o’clock in the afternoon to 8 o’clock that night. Participants will receive an engraved glass to use for sampling and then take home.

Tickets for the Wine Walk cost $20.00 per person and you may register for the Wine Walk at the Commerce Center at 514 Washington Street or prepay for a ticket.

A free concert featuring 1980s tribute band Members Only will go from 7:30 to 10 o’clock. Priority seating for the concert is $50 for a group of eight. Jersey’s Sports Grill will have a cash bar at Silver Moon Plaza, and Hy-Vee will have a grill.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports Webster Street will be closed from Washington to Locust Streets for the Wine Walk the night of October 6th from 5 to 11 o’clock. He says the alley behind the Chillicothe City Hall and Silver Moon Plaza, as well as the Locust and Webster Streets intersection, will be blocked off.

Contact Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...