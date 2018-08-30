Mercer Homecoming to feature quilt show and craft sale

The Mercer Homecoming Quilt Show and Craft Sale will be held this weekend.

Entries will be accepted at the Mercer United Methodist Church Friday from 3:30 in the afternoon to 7 o’clock that night with participants able to enter as many items as they want at no cost.

The quilt show will be held Saturday from 8:30 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon. There is no charge to attend the show and the public will be able to vote for People’s Choice. Crafts will also be for sale at the quilt show.

Karen’s Longarm Quilting and Mercer Pizza Plus sponsor the quilt show and you may call 660-382-5124 for more information.

