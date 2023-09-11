Dirt bike and Jeep collide on Highway 24, two airlifted to hospitals

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway 24 just east of Highway 41 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash involved a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a dirt bike, leaving two men hospitalized with serious and moderate injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the dirt bike entered the road in front of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep then struck the rear of the dirt bike.

The driver of the dirt bike, Richard E. Tietjens, 43, of DeWitt, MO, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia. Tietjens was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the accident. The dirt bike was totaled and towed by L & L.

Kenneth H. Milburn, 77, of Yuma, AZ, was driving the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and sustained no injuries. Milburn was wearing a seat belt, and his vehicle suffered moderate damage. It was also towed by L & L.

Brandon P. Sisemore, 37, of Brunswick, MO, an occupant of the dirt bike, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to North Kansas City Hospital by Life Flight. Sisemore was not wearing any safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by Corporal D. R. Becker of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

