Department of Health and Senior Services reports 2,744 cases of COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths statewide

On Sunday morning, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an additional 2,744 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 4 more deaths compared to Saturday’s update.

There have been more than 423,000 cases in Missouri since testing began and 5,948 deaths. There were 56 deaths in the seven day period ending Thursday.

The daily average number of new cases during that period was 2,634. The positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 18.9% using the Centers for Disease Control prevention method.

The number of hospitalizations in Missouri attributed to COVID-19 was 2,700 on Thursday, the most recent day information was available. The number of patients in intensive care was 597, with 322 on ventilators.

The remaining hospital in-patient bed capacity was 22%, the remaining ICU bed capacity was 23%, and the remaining ventilator capacity 68% as of Thursday.

