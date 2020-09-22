Department of Conservation will to offer free cane pole workshop at Spencer Lake in Lancaster

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free outdoor cane pole fishing workshop at Spencer Lake in Lancaster. Participants will learn how to make and use cane poles at the event on the afternoon of Thursday, September 24th at 4 o’clock.

The workshop is open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult who also registers for the program. Participants at least 16 years old must possess a Missouri fishing permit. MDC will provide poles and supplies.

Participants must practice physical distancing of at least six feet from anyone who does not live in the same household and wear a mask covering the mouth and nose when maintaining that distance is not possible. Families will have assigned tables, deliberately distanced.

The class size is limited to 16 for the workshop at Spencer Lake Thursday. Register at mdc-event-s3licensing.com.

Contact MDC Naturalist Alyssa Garver for more information at alyssa.garver@mdc.mo.gov.

