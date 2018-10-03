Deadline to apply for Environmental Quality Incentives Program is November 16th

The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service has announced the deadline to apply for the Fiscal Year 2019 funds through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program is November 16th.

EQIP allows farmers, ranchers, forestland managers, and landowners to conserve natural resources by making financial assistance available to improve soil, water, air, plants, animals, and related resources. Soil health will be a priority in Fiscal Year 2019.

Dedicated funding will be available for farmers and ranchers to incorporate pasture and hay land practices that improve soil health and resiliency to drought. Funding will also be available to address resource concerns through Agroforestry and to help row crop farmers increase organic matter and water-holding capacity.

The NRCS reports the November 16th deadline also applies to the On-Farm Energy, Seasonal High Tunnel, Organic, Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds, and National Water initiatives as well as the Monarch Butterfly Habitat Development Project.

Assistance through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program projects will also be available. Farmers can submit applications at local NRCS offices.

More information can be found online or by contacting local NRCS offices.