Twenty-Five awarded scholarships through Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation

Twenty-five female graduates of North Mercer R-3 and Princeton R-5 high schools have been awarded a combined total of more than $108,700 in scholarships for the Fall 2018 semester by the Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated.

Seven recipients are attending Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville. The others are attending seven other institutions in Missouri.

Each recipient provided signed statements that they meet the criteria established for the program, which includes being a non-smoker, being unmarried, and having evidence of need. The recipients must also be enrolled for and pass at least 12 credit hours in an accredited Missouri college or university and maintain a certain grade point average.

Applications for the Spring 2019 semester will be available at the Princeton or North Mercer principals’ offices November 1st. They will also be available on each school’s website. Each applicant must have filed the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) by April 1st to be eligible.

A trust established by the late Edward “Gene” Kauffman of Princeton funds the Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation.