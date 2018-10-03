Kingston K-14 School District named National Blue Ribbon School

The United States Department of Education has named an area school as a National Blue Ribbon School.

Kingston Elementary of the Kingston K-14 School District is one of eight Missouri schools that received the award. The award recognizes schools that perform at high academic levels or perform at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.

The schools were honored as Gold Star Schools earlier this year under a program established by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in 1991. They were then nominated as Blue Ribbon Schools.

Governor Mike Parson says the schools, teachers, and staff deserve credit for their hard work building a foundation and giving students tools to succeed.

Interim Commissioner of Education Roger Dorson congratulated the schools for their student-centered work noting the school leaders, teachers, and students worked hard to earn the national recognition, and their communities can be proud of the accomplishment.

Representatives from the Blue Ribbon Schools may attend the national awards ceremony in Washington, D. C. in November.