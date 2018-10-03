Jameson man pleads guilty in crash that injured 4-year-old son

A Jameson man facing charges stemming from an accident in March entered a guilty plea in Daviess County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Online court information shows 29-year-old Andrew Adkison plead guilty to felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first offense and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

The court accepted his plea, and a sentence assessment report was ordered with the case continued depending on receipt of the report.

The Highway Patrol arrested Adkison after a March 24th traffic accident on Route P two miles east of Jameson when a pickup truck ran off the road and overturned. The crash report showed his son, four-year-old Raylan Adkison, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.