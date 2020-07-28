Daviess County reports new case of COVID-19, Mercer County remains stable

The Mercer County Health Department reports there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Some counting sites show eight for Mercer County, but the health department notes one person tested twice while sick. All of the cases have been removed from isolation per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Mercer County Health Department has conducted 53 antibody tests, and all have come back negative.

The health department is currently unable to do active testing. It contracts with a laboratory, but the lab is backed up. The health department performed a trial test only to not get results. It notes many labs are backed up on testing as far as seven to 10 days.

The Mercer County Health Department also reports it will be unable to hold it’s annual back to school event. It plans to give supplies to schools rather than individuals. The schools will then distribute the supplies.

The Daviess County Health Department reports there are 19 total COVID-19 cases for the county. That is an increase of one. Eight of the cases are current, and 11 have recovered.

The Daviess County Health Department notes all involved persons and contacts have been notified. The cases and their contacts are following current guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for isolation and prevention of spreading COVID-19.

