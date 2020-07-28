Trenton man arrested on multiple home invasion charges

A Trenton man has been arrested and charged with three felonies. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged home invasion burglary in rural Trenton Thursday, July 16thin which a victim was inside the residence.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jeremiah Lynn Burnett faces charges of burglary—first degree, burglary—second degree, and property damage—first degree. He also has been charged with misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle—second degree. His bond is $20,000 cash only.

A probable cause affidavit from Grundy County Chief Deputy Seth Cox accuses Burnett of kicking in the door on multiple residences on Southwest Route W, ransacking the inside of one of the residences, and damaging a security camera on that residence.

Burnett allegedly entered into a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van owned by the victim and attempted to steal the vehicle. He is also accused of breaking out the passenger window of a 1972 Chrysler Imperial belonging to the victim.

