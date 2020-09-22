Daviess County authorities, highway patrol respond to large party near Jameson involving minors, alcohol and a gun

Late Saturday night, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received information about a large underage party near Jameson. Daviess County Deputies, along with a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper responded.

As a result, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office made 5 arrests for minors being visibly intoxicated/minors in possession of alcohol. Those individuals were released with a summons to appear in court. One juvenile was held for a minor being visibly intoxicated and was later released to a parent, the juvenile has been referred to the Juvenile Officer.

Additionally, the Deputies received information that a subject was shooting a gun, while at the party. The sheriff’s office is investigating the report of the shots fired.

If anyone has information regarding the shots being fired at the party, please contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 660-663-2031.

