Crash south of Princeton sends Clarence woman to Wright Memorial Hospital; later accused of DWI

A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Mercer County. She’s also been accused of several violations in a Highway Patrol arrest report.

Twenty-four-year-old Carly Smith of Clarence received moderate injuries, and was taken by another driver to a doctor’s office in Princeton, then was transported by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

An investigator said a sports utility vehicle (Jeep Cherokee) was southbound on Highway 65 when it crossed the center line and went off the east side of the road; traveled down an embankment and up the other side. The vehicle then went airborne, struck the ground of another embankment, and came to a stop. Vehicle damage was extensive in the (3:30 pm) accident three and a half miles south of Princeton.

The driver, Carly Smith, was not using a seat belt.

The highway patrol later in the day accused Carly Smith of driving while intoxicated for alleged drugs with another person under 17 in the vehicle. Ms. Smith also is accused of failure to drive on the right of the road resulting in a crash; operating a vehicle without a valid license; and no proof of insurance.

Smith was taken to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold for Mercer County.