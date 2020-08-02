Crash on Highway 63 near Excello injures three

Three people were hurt Saturday afternoon when a van traveled into the path of a car in southern Macon County.

The driver of the van, 86-year old Robert Ratliff of Excello had moderate injuries, a passenger in the van, 76-year old Lynn Ratliff of Excello received minor injuries, and the driver of the car, 44-year old Angielle Byron from Moberly, had minor injuries.

All three were taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

The accident happened on Highway 63 at Route T at Excello as the westbound van traveled into the path of the southbound car.

Both vehicles were demolished and all three occupants were wearing seat belts.

