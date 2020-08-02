North Central Missouri Fair officials announce Beef Show winners

There were 107 entries in the Beef Show Saturday evening at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton, which was an increase of 43 compared to last year.

Cutler Epperson of Laredo showed the champion bull. Emily Miller of Hale exhibited the reserve champion bull. Clayton Walker of Chillicothe had the champion female.

Jenna Reeter of Trenton exhibited the reserve champion female and won senior showmanship. Claire Walker of Chillicothe showed the champion market animal. Kimber Woodworth of Chillicothe had the reserve champion market animal.

Karsyn Kleeman of Braymer won intermediate showmanship honors. Nora McGaugh of Carrollton was the Junior showmanship winner.

