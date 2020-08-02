Mercer teen life-flighted to Des Moines after pickup crashes into bridge support

The patrol reports a 14-year old Mercer boy was seriously injured when a pickup truck traveled off a road and hit bridge support in a creek east of Cainsville.

The boy, who was a passenger in the truck, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. The driver of the pickup, a 16-year old Mercer boy, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday night two miles east of Cainsville on Route N as the westbound pickup went off the right side of the road, hit a bridge support in a creek, and came to rest on its wheels in the creek.

The vehicle was demolished and the two boys were not wearing seat belts.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles in traffic accidents.

