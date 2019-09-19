Crash in Ray County injures four, demolishes both cars

Four people, including a child, sustained minor injuries Wednesday evening in an accident in rural Ray County.

A vehicle driven by 29-year-old Cody Laws of Bucklin crested a hill while another vehicle was attempting to make a U-turn. The collision involved the front of the first vehicle hitting the passenger side of the second one.

A passenger in the Laws (Mitsubishi) vehicle, 28-year-old Christian Hayes of Marceline, was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe. Three occupants of the second vehicle (a Nissan) are from Wetmore, Kansas and were taken by ambulance to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. They were listed as the driver 31-year-old Stephanie Peuker, and passengers 52-year-old Lorraine Bounds as well as a three-year-old boy whose name was not released.

All occupants were using seat belts and both vehicles were demolished.

