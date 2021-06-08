Crash east of Lathrop injures Marceline woman

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident in Clinton County, three miles east of Lathrop early Monday evening, injured a Marceline resident.

Forty-year-old Amber Gulley was taken by Lathrop Fire and Rescue to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Gulley was northbound on Highway 69, while a sports utility vehicle driven by 52-year-old Dietra Robinson of Polo was westbound on Highway 116. Gulley halted her SUV at a stop sign then entered the intersection, driving into the path of the other vehicle. The impact involved Robinson’s vehicle hitting the passenger side of Gulley’s vehicle.

Damages to each vehicle was listed as moderate. Both drivers were using seat belts.

Related