Residents of De Witt and Richmond injured in Ray County crash

Residents of De Witt and Richmond received minor injuries when two vehicles collided on Monday at a Ray County intersection for Highway 10 and Business Route 10.

Twenty-one-year-old Riley Audsley of Dewitt, and a passenger in another vehicle, 54-year-old Terry Keenan, were taken by EMS to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. He was an occupant in a pickup driven by 53-year-old Matthew Hughes of Hamilton, who wasn’t reported hurt.

The pickup was driven by Hughes allegedly failed to halt for a stop sign, and a crash occurred with the Audsley car.

Both vehicles were demolished, and Audsley was the only person using a seat belt.

