Governor Mike Parson to be on campus of NCMC in Trenton to sign House Bill 574

Governor Mike Parson is to be on the campus of North Central Missouri College at 4:30 Thursday, June 10, 2021, to sign House Bill 574.

According to the governor’s office, the intent of that bill is to protect agriculture producers from those who seek access to facilities under false pretenses. The bill specifies the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the county sheriff, and other agencies with statutory or regulatory authority will be allowed to inspect the grounds or facilities across the state. These include what’s listed as those who produce eggs, milk, or dairy products and those raising livestock.

After the Trenton stop, Governor Parson will be at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:20 Thursday evening for an event called Special Olympics Missouri “evening with Andy Reid.” He is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs pro football team.

