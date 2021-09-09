COVID-19 cases increase by 23 in four area counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

COVID-19 cases increased in Mercer County on September 8th, with confirmed cases rising by two and probable increasing by four. The health department reported September 8th 219 confirmed cases and 241 probable cases. There were 34 active cases and 10 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Mercer County.

Six COVID-19 cases were added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, as of September 7th, there were 1,192 total cases, and nine were active. There had been 972 confirmed cases and 220 probable cases. Eighteen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Harrison County.

The Grundy County Health Department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases since September 3rd, which brings the total to 1,577. The number of active cases dropped by 14 to 25.

The Livingston County Health Center reports two COVID-19 cases have been added since September 7th, making the total 2,262. There are 31 active cases.

