Amy Guthrie selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Amy Guthrie, English Instructor, Education, and Communication Division Chair, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for September. Amy has been employed at NCMC for ten years and holds a Masters in English from Truman State University and a Bachelors of Arts in English with a minor in Music and Art History.

Recently, Amy was instrumental in selecting NCMC’s new learning management software. Amy helped pilot and transition NCMC to the new system, Brightspace, which has helped enable more exciting course design and strengthened online courses. In the future, Amy hopes to continue to deliver high-quality education to students and help them communicate clearly and concisely, as well as listen carefully and critically to sources.

Amy describes her job as fun, challenging, and rewarding. Amy said, “my favorite thing about NCMC are my colleagues and students.”

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about employment opportunities at North Central Missouri College, visit the jobs section of the North Central Missouri College website.

Related