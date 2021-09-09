Audio: Stage performances announced at Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Performers of various genres will provide stage entertainment at Chautauqua in the Park at Simpson Park in Chillicothe this weekend.

Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer says the first thing to be on the stage in the center of the park on September 11th will be a 20th-anniversary tribute of the September 11th terror attack. The tribute for first responders will be at 9:30 that morning. The tribute will include a presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the National Anthem.

The next stage presentation will begin at 10 o’clock, and a Best in Show presentation begins at 1 pm.

VanDeventer notes the Best in Show winner will also receive $175 cash from the Arts Council.

The stage lineup will start again on September 12th at 10 a.m. with a church service, and the People’s Choice Award will be announced at 3:15.

The People’s Choice Award winner will also receive a framed certificate.

There will be folding chairs set up near the stage, but she encourages attendees to bring lawn chairs. Chautauqua in the Park is free to attend. Items will be for sale at vendors. Stage performances are paid for by Arts Council supporters.

She adds that it is “wonderful” to be back this year after not having Chautauqua last year due to the pandemic. Hand sanitizer will be offered, and attendees can wear masks if they want.

Questions about this weekend’s event should be directed to VanDeventer at 660-646-1173.

