COVID-19 among students in Trenton R-9 district on decline; temperature checks eliminated

Local News October 27, 2020October 27, 2020 KTTN News
Trenton R-9 School District
The Trenton R-9 School District reports the number of students who have had to miss school due to COVID-19 or quarantine has been on the decline.

The district has reviewed measures put into place two months ago and decided to eliminate daily temperature checks for students, staff, and visitors entering the premises.

Trenton R-9 has not had anyone screened who showed a temperature over 100. Parents are asked to continue to monitor daily symptoms at home and keep students home who have temperatures of 100 or higher.  All other measures regarding the pandemic will remain in place.

Trenton R-9 will continue to evaluate the protocol and add or eliminate measures based on circumstances and available information.

