Chillicothe City Council approves recommendation of Josh Fosdick as Third Ward Councilman

The Chillicothe City Council on Monday evening, October 26th approved a recommendation for the appointment of a Third Ward Councilman. Josh Fosdick will be sworn into office on the evening of November 9th at 6:30.

Chillicothe City Clerk Roze Frampton reports Fosdick will take the place of Michael Smith, who resigned as the Third Ward Councilman on September 28th because he moved out of the ward. Smith was elected in April 2019.

Frampton notes Chillicothe residents voted in 2002 to amend the special charter and ordinances to allow for the mayor to appoint, with the consent of the majority of the city council, a person to fill an incomplete term of a vacancy which occurs in an elected office of the City of Chillicothe. That eliminates calling for a special election.

Chillicothe’s next election will be April 6th. Filing will open on December 15th.

