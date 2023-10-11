Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

October 11, 2023
Two defendants on Tuesday waived preliminary hearings and were bound over to Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Josy NiCole Simmons of Trenton is charged with second-degree domestic assault as of August 21. Online court information indicates she remains held in jail without bond. James Leviticus Spray of Trenton is charged with third-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage from incidents on September 20. The court cases involving Simmons and Spray have been continued until Thursday, October 12, 2023.

A Trenton resident, Viliami Polovili, pleaded guilty to an amended count of misdemeanor stealing of US currency from a victim in April or May of this year. Polovili was sentenced to 19 days in jail.

Wendy Sue Rowans of Trenton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of first-degree trespass at an apartment at 900 Main Street on September 25. Rowans was sentenced to serve two days in jail, donate $50 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs.

Trenton resident William Dale Gott pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor count of second-degree trespass on Sunday, October 8, at 1800 East 10th Street. Gott was sentenced to two days in jail. He was credited for serving the time. He was also ordered to donate $50 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay the court costs.

