Worthington’s Fall Bash and Car Show set for October 21

The Village of Worthington is gearing up for its Fall Bash and Car Show, set to take place next week. The event is scheduled to kick off at the park on Route W on October 21 at 9 a.m.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of attractions, including vendors, games, music, karaoke, and a concession stand to cater to their refreshment needs.

Vendors planning to participate are advised to bring their own tables, chairs, and canopies. Those interested in securing a spot can preregister by October 13 for a fee of $25. However, for those who miss the preregistration deadline, they can still register on the day of the event, October 21, for $30.

For more details about the Fall Bash and Car Show, interested parties can visit The Village of Worthington, Missouri Facebook page.