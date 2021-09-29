Court date set for judge to hear petition on settlement between student and Trenton R-9 School District

Local News September 29, 2021
A court date has been set for Judge Thomas Alley to hear a petition on a settlement for injuries sustained by a student on school property.

John Limkemann, as a next friend of a minor child, filed a petition for approval of a minor settlement release versus the Trenton R-9 School District.

The suit involves injuries sustained by the minor due to an alleged physical assault that occurred on February 23, 2021, while the minor student was at Trenton R-9. The petition says Trenton R-9 denies any liability but has agreed to pay consideration to the claims under the agreement.

A hearing is scheduled in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 14, 2021.

