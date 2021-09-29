Grundy County Commission releases details for position of full-time Ambulance Director

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

More information has been released about the full-time Ambulance Director position for which the Grundy County Commission is seeking applications.

Qualifications include having a high school diploma or equivalent as well as the ability to supervise staff and deal with the general public. Requirements are but are not limited to, having a valid Missouri driver’s license, a current Missouri State Medical License, and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and Basic Life Support certifications.

The job will include state holidays, vacation, personal time, medical and vision insurance for the employee, and the county retirement plan. The salary will be based on qualifications and experience. A complete job description can be obtained from the Grundy County Clerk’s Office.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the ambulance director position is currently part-time and is switching to full-time. Ambulance Director Steve Tracy can apply for the full-time position. Applications will be accepted from October 1, 2021, through November 30. The position will start in January.

Related