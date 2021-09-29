Trenton branch of Farmers State Bank donates $500 to the Dream Factory

The Farmers State Bank Trenton branch recently donated $500 to the Dream Factory to sponsor the upcoming Rhonda Vincent and the Rage concert in Trenton. The concert is a fundraiser for the Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri.
The concert will be at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on October 6, 2021. Doors will open at 6 o’clock that evening, and the concert will begin at 7 o’clock.
Tickets will cost $25.00 in advance from the Ron Dougan Insurance office, Trenton Downtown Improvement Association office, or Trenton Hy-Vee customer service. Tickets will cost $30 at the door on October 6 if they are still available.
The Dream Factory’s mission is to grant the dreams of children who are critically or chronically ill. The organization is represented locally by volunteer Ron Dougan.