Trenton branch of Farmers State Bank donates $500 to the Dream Factory

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Farmers State Bank Trenton branch recently donated $500 to the Dream Factory to sponsor the upcoming Rhonda Vincent and the Rage concert in Trenton. The concert is a fundraiser for the Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri.

The concert will be at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on October 6, 2021. Doors will open at 6 o’clock that evening, and the concert will begin at 7 o’clock.

Tickets will cost $25.00 in advance from the Ron Dougan Insurance office, Trenton Downtown Improvement Association office, or Trenton Hy-Vee customer service. Tickets will cost $30 at the door on October 6 if they are still available.

The Dream Factory’s mission is to grant the dreams of children who are critically or chronically ill. The organization is represented locally by volunteer Ron Dougan.

Related