The Community Resource Center at 913 Webster Street in Chillicothe, has had two active COVID-19 cases in the administrative office.

As a precaution, the Board of Directors has closed the offices of the Community Resource Center until at least June 9, 2021.

No new clients will be admitted to the shelter and visitors are not permitted until the self-quarantine has expired. No one will be in the office to take calls until that time.

