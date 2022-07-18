Video: Coalition of lawmakers calls on Biden to waive fertilizer tariffs

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) joined Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), Representative Tracey Mann (KS-01), and 29 colleagues in calling on President Biden to invoke his authority to waive duties imposed by the Biden Administration on phosphate fertilizer products from Morocco and suspend the process to impose new duties on urea ammonium nitrate imports from Trinidad and Tobago.

“American farmers are taking a beating with sky-high fertilizer, fuel, and input costs,” Graves said. “We don’t need new taxes that are only going to make the fertilizer we need to feed the world even more expensive. The President just used this same authority to waive tariffs on solar panel imports from Vietnam. It’s time he used it to stand up for farmers.”

On June 6, 2022, President Biden issued a Proclamation, “Declaration of Emergency and Authorization for Temporary Extensions of Time and Duty-Free Importation of Solar Cells and Modules from Southeast Asia,” waiving duties placed on solar cell imports from the Kingdom of Cambodia, Malaysia, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

This spring, Congressman Graves highlighted how supply chain issues and skyrocketing fertilizer costs were hurting farmers. Recent actions by the Biden Administration to impose new tariffs on fertilizer problems promise to make these challenges even more difficult for next year’s crop.

(Photo by James Baltz on Unsplash)

