Closure set for Thompson River Bridge on Route 190 west of Chillicothe

The Thompson River Bridge on Route 190 in Livingston County will close next week as part of the bridge deck replacement project. The bridge is scheduled to close for the second of two scheduled bridge deck pours Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. The closure will continue through Sunday, Nov. 8, at noon.

Emergency vehicles ONLY will be permitted to cross the bridge beginning the morning of Nov. 5. Non-emergency traffic will be permitted to resume use of the bridge on the afternoon of Nov. 8. The extended closure for non-emergency traffic is in order to allow the concrete on the new driving surface to completely cure. When the bridge reopens, it will again be open to only one lane, with the 10-foot width restriction in place.

All traffic will be directed over a signed detour route on Routes 190, U.S. Route 65, and Route 6 through Jamesport and Trenton.

As with all construction, work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. Should there be weather or equipment delays, the closure could be moved to Nov. 6 – 10 or Nov. 10 – 14.

Additional work will be needed before the project is complete. Contractors plan to have the bridge open to two-way traffic by Thanksgiving.

The project to replace the bridge deck over the Grand River, led by contractors from Comanche Construction, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, has been active since early March on Route 190 at the Thompson River Bridge just west of Chillicothe.

