The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce estimates about 300 to 350 children participated in the Trick or Treat Night in the Rock Barn area on Monday evening, October 26th.

Chamber President Debbie Carman notes the Chamber did not count the number of vehicles that came by the drive-through.

Carman says she was happy with the event. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce thanks donors and others who made the Trick or Treat Night possible.

