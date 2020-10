Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break.

The advisory will continue until further notice for customers in Pollock as well as those on Route M east of Highway 5 to the Route B intersection and on Route B north of Kentucky Road.

The advisory also involves customers on Edge, Eagle, and Fair drives.

